WPA Statement to the Media

December 22, 2021

WPA wishes to again register its concern at the government’s preference for unilateral action on sensitive national issues. We warn that this approach is fraught with danger and cannot be sustained. While it may bring short term satisfaction to the PPP and its enablers, it risks pushing the country further to the edge in the long run. We call on all reasonable Guyanese organizations and interests to resist in every way possible this authoritarian praxis.

It is against this background that WPA wishes to express its concern with the manner in which the postponement of Local Government Elections was handled. While WPA is not opposed to the postponement given the developments at GECOM over the last year, we object to the final decision being made by one stakeholder—the government. Other stakeholders were informed of the decision via an announcement in the media. There is no indication that there was any discussion and consensus on this matter at the level of GECOM’s commissioners. Further, WPA wonders why the National Assembly was not engaged on the matter This cannot be the way to deal with matters of deep national concern.

WPA is wary of the PPP’s control of the timetable for elections given that party’s history of using LGE postponements to control local communities through the imposition of Interim Management Committees (IMC). During the twenty-three years of PPP rule (1992-2015), only one LGE was held. WPA warns that this postponement while justified by the unpreparedness of GECOM, must be seen as part of the PPP overall plan to delay all elections until it puts in place a GECOM machinery that is favorable to the party.

The power to determine the timetable for elections does not lie solely with the government. WPA holds the view that going forward, the timetable for future elections should be determined by consensus at GECOM. We also urge that at a minimum the next LGE should be held with a brand-new voters’ list. This should be the bottom line for all forces concerned with transparent elections. There can be no democratic elections with a list as bloated as the current one. It is nothing short of scandalous that the PPP proposal for electoral reform does not address this fundamental problem. In this regard WPA intends to join with other forces in the struggle for a new voters list.