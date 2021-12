Finally President Crow, in Guyana, blacks are free to go anywhere and do anything they want. Their employment numbers control the army, police, teachers, courts and even most government jobs.

They are even free to kill, rape and rob innoncent hard working Indians every day also. There has never been any condemnation to these crimes from Prof Hinds. Rather, Prof Hinds and his fellow extremists seek to defend almost every black person that is arrested.