PRESS RELEASE.

‘There Can Never be a Fair Jury Trial in Political Matters in Guyana in the High Court due to Guyana’s Political and Ethnic Divide’. Queen’s Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the trial of Lowenfield, Mingo and Myers

Eminent Senior Counsel Darshan Ramdhani Q.C. acting on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday made the following statement of “fact” to Magistrate, Ms Sherdel Issacs who was presiding over the trial of Keith Lowenfield, Clairmont Mingo and Roxanne Myers.

“When you consider the matter, please consider this a relevant fact that these matters are grounded in allegations of elections misconduct and the accused persons cannot he tried fairly in the High Court. No one will ever have a fair trial in the High Court in political matters. We know what the politics of Guyana is like. Guyana is a politically polarised and ethnically divided society. No jury would be impartial in political matters.’

Her Worship Ms Issacs upon hearing the submission invited the Senior Counsel to lay over authorities and submissions in support of this contention.

Dated the 15th day of December 2021.

C.A. Nigel Hughes.

Ronald Daniels.

Narissa Leander.