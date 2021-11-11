Support Village Voice News With a Donation of Your Choice.

Former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams has been nominated by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Group in Sophia to be the next leader of the party.

Nomination Day for the party internal elections is set for Friday.

Williams, who served as a Parliamentarian from 2003-2020, has a rich history in the PNCR.

He has been a member of the Central Executive Committee of the party since 2001. He also served as Chairman Legal Affairs Committee between 2001 – 2003. Williams was also a member of the Joint Task Force on Local Government Reform (2001 – 2015; Director of Labour and Trade Unions, People’s National Congress Reform (2003 – 2015) ; Shadow Minister for Public Service Ministry (2003 – 2015); Shadow Minister for Ministry of Labour (2003 – 2015). Prior to his two terms as chairman he also served as Vice – Chairman (2004 – 2012). Williams represented the People’s National Congress Reform on the Rodney Commission of Inquiry (2014 – 2015); Linden Commission of Inquiry 2012. Wliams was also Coordinator of Trade Union for the party in the years 1984 – 1986.

Meanwhile, the group also wants former Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence to return as Chairman; and Annette Ferguson, Vice Chairman.

Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, who is also vying to become the next leader of the PNCR, was also endorsed by the group but to become one of the two Vice Chairpersons. Ronald Bulkan, a former minister under the David Granger Administration, was nominated treasurers.

Other nominees to make up the Central Executive Committee include Andre Marks-Mars, Winston Felix, David Granger, Robert Corbin, Vanessa Kissoon and Carol Joseph.

The much anticipated PNCR Biennial Congress is set for December. Aside from Williams and Dr. Van West-Charles, Executive Members Joseph Harmon and Aubrey Norton are contesting for the leadership of the party.