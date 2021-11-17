Support Village Voice News With a Donation of Your Choice.

Former General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton has reportedly picked up 17 nominations in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and another 15 nominations in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) for the leadership of the PNCR.

Initially, the Village Voice Newspaper reported that Norton had secured the majority of the nominations in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), however, on Monday, the newspaper was also informed that the party stalwart had also secured most of the nominations in Regions Two and Three.

Based on information received, in Region Two, Norton received nominations from the groups in Suddie, Johanna Cecilia, Red-Village, Queenstown, Bushlot/Reliance, Anna Regina, Henrietta, Lima Sands, Richmond/La Belle Alliance, Danielstown, Devonshir Castle, Westbury, Charity, Hackney, Aberdeen, Martindale and Friendship.

Joseph Harmon, who is currently serving as the country’s Opposition Leader, reportedly received four nominations from that District with Dartmouth, Lima, Akawini and Good Hope nominating him to be the next Leader of the PNCR.

Over in Region Three, Norton reportedly secured 15 nominations, Harmon 5 and PNCR Executive, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles one.

PNCR Groups in Wakenaam, Canal No. 1, Goed Fortune, Bagotville, Anna Catherina, Phoenix Leguan, Dekendren#1, Uitvlugt, Vergenoegen, Farm, Crane, Den Amstel, Mora/Parika, San Souci, and Tuschen have reportedly nominated Norton to be the next leader of the PNCR.

Harmon reportedly received nominations from Good Intent, Stanleytown, Eastern Leguan, Stewartville and Dekendren No. 2 while Dr. Van West-Charles secured a single nomination from Pouderoyen.

While Village Voice News had initially reported that Norton secured approximately 50 per cent of the nominations across the country, Norton, himself, has predicted that he received 80% of the nominations.

These figures are to be confirmed by the Accreditation Committee when a formal announcement is made later this week.

The next leader of the PNCR will be elected when the party’s biennial congress is held on December 11, 2021. Currently, former President, David Granger is serving as the Leader of the PNCR.