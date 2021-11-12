Support Village Voice News With a Donation of Your Choice.

Hours after a number of fliers depicting Opposition Chief Whip Christopher Jones as Joseph Harmon’s pick for the Vice Chair of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Jones has asked for his image to be removed even as he made it clear that he has endorsed no one, thus far, for the Leadership of the PNCR.

“I wish to clarify, that I did not give consent for my image to be used on or form part of the campaign for either Comrade Norton or Comrade Harmon’s election, as Party Leader. As such it is concerning to note, that an image of myself, along with others is circulating on social media, giving the impression that I have endorsed Comrade Harmon which I have not,” Jones said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday.

Jones said though he was placed on both campaign slates for Aubrey Norton and Joseph Harmon, ahead of the December 11 Congress, he is yet to offer his endorsement for any candidate.

“I am yet to offer my endorsement for any Candidate, and I will do so at my convenience and a time of my choosing. I therefore humbly request that this misunderstanding be corrected by the relevant parties and that my image be removed from Comrade Harmon’s campaign poster,” he said.

The PNCR Executive said he remains in faithful service to the party and looks forward to working with all elected Candidates at the end of our 21st Biannual Delegates Congress.