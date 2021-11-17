Support Village Voice News With a Donation of Your Choice.

Amid his trials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge has picked up two nominations for the post of leader of the Peoples National Congress Reform.Greenidge has been conspicuously absent from the affairs of the party following the March 2020 elections. Having served in the David Granger administration as a vice president with responsibility for foreign affairs, Greenidge appeared to have abandoned the party and took up the post of adviser on borders with the PPP/C government.On Tuesday it was revealed that he is being sidelined and disrespected by the current Foreign Minister Hugh Todd and Minister of Governance Gail Teixeira. He made a plea to report directly to President Irfaan Ali or Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, but this was turned down.Greenidge previously challenged for the leadership of the PNCR, but was defeated by David Granger, the incumbent leader. It is unclear whether Greendige will accept the nomination on the day of the Congress billed for December 11, 2021.