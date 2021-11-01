Another Painful week for West Indies Cricket : Farewell to the Globetrotters

It has been a painful week for the West Indies team. In just a few days we have moved from strong favorites to win the tournament to uncertainty over whether we would qualify for the semi-finals. If fact our survival came down to six balls in the contest with Bangladesh—we eventually just made it by three runs. Some would ask, what’s new? This has been the story of West Indies cricket for the last quarter century after ruling the cricket world for two decades—a phenomenal feat that has not been equaled or surpassed.

The fall from that lofty height has been hard for a post-plantation region that continues to struggle against the demons of enslavement, indentureship and colonialism. Our cricket has been one of our few statements to the world that ours is a civilization that has not been permanently diminished by bondage. So, we continue to hope that one day we would again reach the mountain top and announce to the world that here comes the West Indies a second time. We search in vain for that spark that would propel our boys to play for our nation as their fathers and grandfathers did.

How many times have we been disappointed? We no longer flock the stands for the test of all tests—the war of attrition for five days. Our embrace of the T20 phenomenon as the natural arena for our brand of cricket took some time to mature beyond a yearning for entertainment without sublime skill. But after two triumphs we settled down to the inevitable. The 2016 victory was bittersweet—we won inside the boundary, but there was trouble beyond the boundary. The marshal of the troops, the man from St. Lucia, was unceremoniously dumped for speaking truth to power. But we still hoped for a miracle amidst the carnage.

And here we are in 2021. The team selection was mired in great controversy. We reached or were asked to reach for David Rudder’s anthem—Rally round the West Indies. Als there was more to come. Confusion reigns as the team stumbles like a drunken man in the dark. As the legendary Clive Lloyd opined, there seems to be little or no planning. The selection quandary continued. The on-field tactics left a lot to be desired.

For all intents, the West Indies team looks like a bunch of friends playing a scrubby match. The boys who spent the last decade globetrotting as global superstars in search of a secured financial future appear to have maneuvered their way into using the tournament as their final farewell from the international stage. In one week, Gayle has confirmed what everyone knew except the selectors and the management team. What we did not bargain for was that his buddies were not far behind. From Simmons and Russell to Rampaul and Pollard, the writing is on the wall. Its time we start fooling ourselves. Whatever happens from this point, one thing is certain—its time to say farewell to the globetrotters.