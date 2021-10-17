Support Village Voice News With a Donation of Your Choice.

Former Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, while refuting claims that he engaged in nefarious transactions, said he will not be intimidated by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government.

Jordan made his position clear on Thursday in response to a statement made by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall that a file on Jordan’s conduct would soon be sent to the Guyana Police Force for the commencement of a criminal investigation. Jordan has been accused of being engaged in a number of nefarious transactions.

“These allegations are false, baseless and repugnant,” the former Finance Minister said while noting that has consulted his lawyer on the matter and has agreed to a certain course of action.

He added: “As on a previous occasion, circa November 2020, I say without fear that they are designed to impugn my character, tarnish my image and lower my esteem in the eyes of my family, friends, admirers, well-wishers and the general public. Moreover, they are intended to intimidate me, in light of my scathing criticism of the government’s approach to development of my beloved country. I cannot and will not be intimidated.”

Amid the threats, Jordan used the opportunity to thank the persons who have been supportive of his profession.

“I wish to thank all of those persons who have praised my stewardship in Office, continue to express full confidence in me and urged me to raise my voice higher and harder for a better Guyana.”

Jordan iterated that during his time in Office, he performed his duties in compliance with the oath of office and to the best of his ability. “This I have done in my over 35 years of public service, in various capacities. I have consulted with my lawyers on this latest attempt to malign me in public, and we have agreed on a certain course of action,” he said.

