South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria – reports
A South African woman has reportedly given birth to 10 babies in what would be a new world record.
Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s husband says they were astonished by decuplets after scans only showed eight in the womb.
“It’s seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much,” her husband Teboho Tsotetsi told Pretoria News after the birth.
One South African official confirmed the births to the BBC, however another said they were yet to see the babies.
Guinness World Records told the BBC it was investigating Ms Sithole’s case.
A woman who had eight babies in the US in 2009 currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.
Last month, 25-year-old Halima Cissé from Mali gave birth to nine babies, who are reportedly doing well at a clinic in Morocco.
Most pregnancies involving large numbers of babies end prematurely, says BBC Africa’s health reporter Rhoda Odhiambo.
Multiple births involving more than three babies are rare and often the result of fertility treatments – but in this case the couple say they conceived naturally.