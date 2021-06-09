Dr. Richard Van West-Charles signals his intention to run for the position of PNC Leader…says he is willing and prepared.

Politics 101 News Bulletin–Former Minister in the Burnham-Hoyte government of the 1980s Dr. Richard Van West-Charles has announced his intention to join the race for the position of leader of the opposition People’s National Congress (PNC). Appearing on Politics 101 with Dr. David Hinds, Van West-Charles who is currently a Central Executive member of the party told Dr. Hinds that he is “Am I prepared. yes, am I willing, yes…once there are nominations in my favor, I am prepared, and I am willing to play a significant role in the leadership of the party.”

Dr. Van West-Charles, who is a son-in-law of party Founder-Leader, Forbes Burnham, is the second PNC leader to announce his candidacy for the leadership of the party. Party Firebrand, Aubrey Norton, also announced his candidacy on Politics 101 three weeks ago, saying that he has the knowledge, skills and vision to take the party forward. Current leader, former president, David Granger, has not formally indicated whether he run for re-election, but there is a strong body of opinion in the party that his time has passed. Others expected to join the race include current caiman, Volda Lawrence and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Joseph Harman.