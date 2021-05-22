Prosecution of Police Officers part of PPP’s strategy to neutralize and weaken the Police Force—Dr. Hinds

The prosecution of the police officers must be seen as part of the larger design by the PPP to govern partly by driving fear in the hearts of the Coalition’s support base. From GECOM staff to the nurses at Linden to Christopher et al to the hauling of the Police Officers, the PPP is prepared to use the coercive arm of the State to keep Black People in their places. The PPP is determined to control or crush institutions it thinks are not loyal to the government.

Second, it wants to enforce a divide and rule approach to the police force. Initially it tried staffing the force with its ethnic supporters. Then it sought to buy-off some senior ranks. Now it is putting officer against officer. It is expected that that junior ranks and other senior ranks would now work in fear of the government. Such a development would blunt any anti-PPP sentiments in the force. But more importantly, it would turn the police into a willing tool of the government in its expected confrontation with any real or potential resistance to its rule.

If the PPP neutralizes the Police Force through fear, then that would represent a massive victory for Ethnic Domination. These are grim times. How long will the victims of this systemic assault on rights and dignity suffer in silence?