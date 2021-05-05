DEAR EDITOR,

I wish to draw to the attention of Kaieteur News’ editor and publisher that the headline (I stand with Amanza Walton Desir and her words) which was used above my letter of May 4 is not a reflection of my words or intent. It is clearly stated in the letter that I stand in solidarity with Ms. Walton Desir as she faces the unwarranted attacks from the PPP and their acolytes. If I wanted to convey the words and message wrongly attributed to me by Kaieteur News, I am brave enough to do so myself. What Kaieteur News did with that contrived headline is an abuse of editorial privilege bordering on libel—an act that does not represent Kaieteur News’ finest moment. Trying to give me ownership of the concocted crime for which they have charged Ms. Walton Desir is cheap and sick politics by a national newspaper that seems to have in this instance aligned itself with the political lynching of a public person. The editor who placed that headline above my letter was acting more like a political hatchet man-woman than as a journalist. I am very sure that he or she knows the English language. That, however, does not dim my solidarity for a woman under political attack.

David Hinds

Editor’s Note: Dr. Hinds we apologise for offending with the headline.