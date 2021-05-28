Response is being made to Vishnu Bisram’s letter “Freddie Kissoon is bold, courageous, objective, and independent” (Kaieteur News 24th May2021). The right to free speech does not confer on anyone the freedom to lie, malign and defame another’s character. Free speech comes with responsibility. In the original letter sent on May 26 I inadvertently dated Bisram’s letter as published on 26th not 24 May.

To the extent that Bisram continues to use the Letter Column to lie on me, and refuses to provide the evidence to support his claim that I, Lincoln Lewis was “condoning the rigging” of the 2020 Elections, it says to me that this is a deliberate attempt to defame my character. This is troubling and does not augur well for society or the so-called free/independent press because the press, too, has a responsibility to pursue and insist on the truth in society.

I have noticed Bisram’s letter of 27 May appeared in your Letter Column with the title “Tacuma errs about Freddie, not an Indian Bad man,” with the same allegation being made of me “condoning the rigging.” Vishnu Bisram is being asked to provide the evidence of his repeated charge against me. Kaieteur News is hereby requested to publish my letter consistent with the right to respond, the public having the benefit of my response, and Bisram publicly knowing what I seek.

This studied effort by some to malign some Black leaders by falsification and demonisation to make them persona non grata in society will not be countenanced by me. Thus, Editor, I hereby make the request, through Kaieteur News where the falsification is being peddled, to have Vishnu Bisram provide the evidence to his claim. I look forward to my letter being published and the evidence publicly provided.

Sincerely

Lincoln Lewis