Aubrey Norton announces his Candidacy for PNC Leadership

Says he has the experience and skills to lead the party

Saying that he has the experience and qualification to lead his party, longstanding PNC member, Aubrey Norton, on Tuesday night announced his bid to run for the party’s top spot. Appearing on Politics 101 with Dr. David Hinds, Norton said, “ I believe, I have the requisite skills to give leadership, I believe that even when we served in government I cannot be accused of corruption, I believe I am one among the viable candidates. The direct answer to the question is that once the Congress of the People’s National Congress is called, I intend to run for the leadership of the party.”

Norton is the first party member to throw his hat in what is expected to be a bruising battle. Other leaders expected to join the race are former president and current leader, David Granger, current Chairman, Volda Lawrence and current parliamentary leader, Joseph Harman. Since the Coalition exit from office, there have been many calls from rank-and-file members and among the support base for a change of guard at the top, with Granger being singled out for much criticism.

Norton has indeed emerged as a popular leader largely because he is seen as a militant alternative to Granger. He seems to have a sense of this sentiment when he said that “ I think I have the experience, I have the courage—I am not intimidated by the PPP–, …I have the institutional knowledge, I Think I have the requisite academic training that is needed. I also think I can work with people in the party to make it a much stronger force to beat the PPP.”

Norton who contested the position of leader before observed that in the past he has been given a raw deal by the party but remained loyal. If elected he would introduce collective leadership, launch a program to train younger leaders and seek to improve the economic state of the party. He also pledged to reward those who work for the party rather than alienating them. According to him “ “I also believe that it is very important that any political party, more so the People’s National Congress reward the people who work. Too regularly, we find in this world people work and then somebody, based on some close affiliation, gets the reward rather than the persons who work. I believe there are a lot of hard workers in the People’s National Congress Reform and they should get the rewards of their labor.”