Dear Editor,

Subsequent to the hearing of the Election Petition number 88 on Wed, April 7, sections of the media reported that GECOM proposed that the Petition be thrown out. While it might be true that Attorney-at-Law Astaphan, who is representing GECOM in this matter would have proffered that position, it is a gross misrepresentation to attribute his submission to GECOM, as a matter of fact.

We, the Commissioners, whose nominations originated from the APNU-AFC or their predecessor, do not subscribe to the view that Astaphan`s submission is reflective of GECOM`s position. Without comment on, or prejudice to, his submission, let it be known that at no time did the Commission discuss the Petition and/or determined as a Commission a position on the matter. There is no brief that can be sourced to the Commission, as a collective of Commissioners.

Sincerely,

Commissioners:

Vincent Alexander

Charles Corbin