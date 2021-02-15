By Dr. David Hinds

The recent Venezuelan aggression towards Guyana and the announcement and swift rescinding of Guyana’s opening to Taiwan are not isolated events. The narrow reading of these developments by the politicians on both sides of the political divide is not surprising– politicians never pretend to be analysts. But I am relatively surprised that the media, the opinion shapers and the pundits have been mostly quiet. Those who bothered to say something have treated the events as simply part of Venezuela’s historical claim to Guyana’s territory and the Taiwan episode is projected as a “mistake” by the government.

The actions of the Guyana government cannot be analyzed outside of the PPP intentional decision to allow itself to be elevated to power as part of a grand conspiracy to manipulate the 2020 election in its favor. Those who wittingly and unwittingly went along with that scheme cannot now feign ignorance. You cannot endorse regime change and now disown the consequences or pretend it didn’t happen.

The truth is that the developments in question are direct and indirect consequences of what transpired around the country’s recent election. They are reminders that we are living in the shadow of Regime Change. It should not be surprising that the announcement of the Taiwan initiative was announced not by the Guyana government, but by the American Embassy. We were then told that the decision was not approved by the Cabinet. The question must be asked—who approved such a gigantic decision?

There was no need for Cabinet’s approval—such approval was given when the PPP enlisted and received the support of external powers to help it seize power via a disputed election. The PPP has compromised Guyana’s sovereignty in exchange for power. They have place Guyana in the middle of the USA-Venezuela conflict. The visit by the then USA Secretary of State shortly after the election, the signing of the Shiprider agreement that ensures foreign presence in Guyana’s territorial waters, the purchasing of military hardware are all signs of how compromised we have become.

They have now brought Guyana into the China-Taiwan-USA conflict. In the final analysis the PPP has derailed Guyana’s traditional Non-Aligned foreign policy. In the process, it has put Guyana in danger as can be gleaned from the Venezuelan aggression that is aimed at us. America has a right to protect its strategic national interests. But the Guyana government has a duty to protect its people from being collateral damage in wars that we have no business in.

One of the consequences of Regime Change is that the installed government becomes a puppet regime. It loses all bargaining power or sense of national autonomy. For Guyana, this is dangerous given our imminent oil-wealth. This is precisely where the PPP government is—It is a puppet regime.

