By Dr. David Hinds

After almost five months the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on August 2, 2020 finally declared a winner of Guyana’s March 2 general and regional elections earlier in . Those who are not quite familiar with Guyana’s electoral and political history may ask why has it taken so long to determine an election in a country with a population of just over 750, 000 people? Why did it take seven court cases before the matter could be resolved? Well, there are two answers to those questions—a simple one and a more complex one.

The simple answer is that there was an election on March 2 which on the surface appeared to be quite normal. But as the votes were being tabulated in the country’s most populous region, Region Four, one contestant, the PPP, alleged that the Returning Officer (RO) for the region was mis-tabulating the votes—the votes he was announcing were not synchronizing with the ones on the Statements of Poll in possession of the PPP. [i]This led the PPP to move to the court charging that the RO was violating the lawful procedure of the electoral. The court ruled in their favor and asked GECOM to ensure that the RO complies with the low. When the PPP again alleged that the RO was not complying with the law, the again went to court asking for a finding that the RO was in contempt of court . They further contended that his declarations were fraudulent,