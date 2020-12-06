It’s almost four months since the transfer of power in Guyana from the APNU+AFC Coalition to the PPP. Contrary to what many Coalition supporters initially thought, the PPP has settled into the seat of government with much ease. Not only have they settled in, but they have done so with a level of arrogance that is quite unusual for new governments in Guyana. It is clear that the PPP was ready to take office and to wield power. It is also clear that they have a plan of how to use that power.

Of course. they are quite fortunate to have been helped to power by a well-organized and executed plan of Regime Change. While the party and its sympathizers have downplayed the role of external and internal forces in paving the way for its return to power, one major actor in this regard, the USA, has not been shy in making its role known. The real results of the election may never be known, as electoral manipulation was part and parcel of the Regime Change. There are two petitions by the Coalition before the courts, but given the high bar that is set for a successful petition and given the conservative nature of our courts on political matters, there is not much hope that the outcome would change the status quo.

While I hold firmly to the view that the Coalition Government was ousted via Regime Change, largely because it is viewed as less unsympathetic to US interests than the PPP I nevertheless believe that the cumulative errors by the Coalition government helped to clear the path for the plotters. In other words, the Coalition made Regime Change easier that it should have been. This is a difficult but bitter truth that the Coalition’s supporters have to face.