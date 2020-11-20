There was a time a few weeks ago when Guyana appeared to be a different place. That time seems a long time ago. There was a Coalition in power. It was up against mighty forces, but it at least held power. It had alienated many friends, but it still at least held power. It made some dreadful errors, but it still held the reins of power. But today the Coalition is more; the power is gone.

In a mere eleven weeks the PPP has transformed the Guyanese political landscape into its own image—with consummate ease. For the most part, the rest of the society have been powerless onlookers. The organized political opposition appear to be shell-shocked. Its hard to imagine that only a few weeks ago they held the reins of government. As for the so-called society, they are caught in their own contradictions. Having bought into the regime-change project under the guise of” free and fair elections, “ they are now whimpering about human rights violations by the government they helped to impose on the Guyanese people.

In the end, the PPP is the smartest bulb in town, always ahead of the game and adept at exploiting the weaknesses of its friends and foes. They have carried blows to the Black community which can only whisper the word “race” with little blurbs on Facebook. The PPP has taken away jobs from the Black Middle Class and are humiliatingly marching their counterparts in GECOM before the Gestapo-like Political Police. The PPP knows that this Black Middle Class would do nothing—the never did and never will.

The police have shot at the Black working class with impunity. They are bulldozing their dwellings aback Success. They ran the nurses off the picket line with threats of force. Black people are now scared to stand against the PPP. They are cussing their leaders left, right and center. But it is too late.

Their party of choice, the PNC, is in tatters. The maximum leader has set comrade against comrade. He has dismantled the APNU. The Coalition is now a fiction. The Parliamentary Opposition is what it is—Nothing. Black people are exposed. They know it but cannot fight it. You cannot fight Black if you don’t organize Black. That’s the African Guyanese problem—they only reach for Black when they are back on the plantation. Just open the gate and they soon become Guyanese. As the calypsonian Chalkdust would ask, “Ah lie?”

The one bright light is the heroic people of West Berbice who rose up and threatened the PPP’s journey to total domination. In their prime, the signaled to the PPP t in the words of Bob Marley

Ooh yeah, we’re jammin’,

To think that jammin’ was a thing of the past

We’re jammin’, we’re jammin’

And I hope this jam is gonna last

No bullet can stop us now, we neither beg nor we won’t bow

Neither can be bought nor sold

We all defend the right, Jah-Jah children must unite

‘Cause life is worth much more than gold

Then came the PNC Chairwoman. She called the jamming “carnage” and shut it down. The PPP lionized her for a day or two for doing their job. Then they let loose the Political Police on her again. When she looked around her comrades had left her in the cold. There were no crowds for her, because when she sent the Berbicians home, she in effect send home the entire tribe. Where have all the flowers (soldiers) gone?