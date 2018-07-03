guyana times July 3, 2018

The EPA boss appealed to Trump to fire the attorney general and let him fill in, sources say Embattled Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Scott Pruitt directly appealed to President Donald Trump this spring to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and let him run the Department of Justice instead, according to three people familiar with the proposal. In an Oval Office conversation with Trump, Pruitt offered to temporarily replace Sessions for 210 days under […]

Whistleblower: EPA's Pruitt kept secret calendar to hide meetings EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and his aides have kept "secret" calendars and schedules to overtly hide controversial meetings or calls with industry representatives and others, according to a former EPA official who is expected to soon testify before Congress. A review of EPA documents by CNN found discrepancies between Pruitt's official calendar and other records.

Why Scott Pruitt may be getting a pass President Trump continues to support EPA chief Scott Pruitt even though he's under several federal investigations.