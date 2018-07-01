The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has made its ruling on the constitutionality of the Term Limit stipulation that was enacted by a bipartisan vote of the National Assembly. That the courts were called upon to pronounce on this matter is due in part to the fact that a section of the PPP’s leadership subsequently changed its mind.

The post-Jagdeo leadership of the PPP had twice lost the hitherto built-in majority of the electorate and that section of the party felt that Bharrat Jagdeo’s presidential candidacy was the best route back to power. This is what is at the heart of the constitutional challenge to a law which the PPP had no problem with a decade ago.

The courts had to determine whether the legislature had the power to dictate who electors could not choose as the Head of State. While the Lower Court reasoned that the legislature has no such power, the CCJ took the opposite position. Legal scholars would long after this ruling debate its correctness and I rather suspect this is not the last we would hear on this matter.

I have long said to close colleagues that I am not a fan of Term Limits, largely because I don’t think it does much to improve the quality of leadership, even as I recognize its usefulness in thwarting personal accumulation of power. And it is the latter consideration that pushed me to support this CCJ ruling—it is a blow against attempts to use democracy, particularly the right of electors to choose leaders of the State, to personalize power in pursuit of partisan domination.

So, I am arguing that the consequences of this ruling go beyond Jagdeo the individual. Jagdeo is the face of an attempt by a section of the PPP leadership to recapture the government and control of the State by overturning a law they once supported. The key here is that the PPP supported that law when they thought that the party would govern forever, regardless of who the presidential candidate was. That reality has now changed.

The fact of the matter is this: Jagdeo is the only PPP leader who at this juncture could bring the party close to power in the short run. While he alienates African Guyanese and a small section of the Indian Guyanese electorate, his open and blunt appeal to Indian Guyanese ethnic emotions would have been an asset for the party at the top of the ticket in 2020. And in the context of a lacklustre performance of the Coalition, they could have won the election.

But a PPP victory with Jagdeo as president would once again push Guyana to the edge. African Guyanese would not accept his presidency and he would be forced to resort to non-traditional methods to remain in power. Guyana walked that road during his stint as president and our country has not recovered from that episode yet. The CCJ ruling has far-reaching political consequences.

It is now open season within the ranks of the PPP—every leader would now fancy his or her chances of becoming the party’s presidential candidate. The in-fighting has already begun. But Mr. Jagdeo has made it clear that he intends to play a pivotal role in choosing the candidate. In other words, there would not be a candidate who does not have Jagdeo’s blessing. The anti-Jagdeo factions are too timid to challenge Jagdeo, largely because he is most popular among the base, and he controls the party machinery. And most importantly, he drives political fear in his detractors.

This impending uncertainty within the PPP’s ranks could be a godsend for the Coalition, if it has the presence of mind to seize the time. I still contend that if the Coalition governs as a partnership by opening up decision-making within its ranks, it would then be “formidable”.

If the partners are afforded the opportunity outside of Cabinet to deliberate and vote on policy and political direction, the image of the government would improve, and its decisions would be enriched. Further, if that then leads to enlightened policies on issues that affect the economy, wages and the overall security of the poor, they would be in a better position to return to government in 2020.

