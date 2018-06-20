The plural noun, “gonads” have been used historically, traditionally, journalistically and in common parlance to mean the male testicles. Gonads in the plural cannot be used to describe the sperm-producing organ in a woman. It has to be singular because gonad means a reproductive organ in the human.

In the female, it is the ovary. A woman carries one womb in her body. That is her gonad. When used in the plural and the subject is a man, it means the male testicles.

Here is a quote from a published KN letter by the Chairman of GECOM, Justice James Patterson; “I am not accusing the Leader (of the Opposition) of larceny of my idea but rather I do applaud him for having the courage and indeed, gonads, to enunciate a principled position.”

In common parlance he is saying that the leader of the Opposition has shown fortitude.

Speaking for me, I see nothing wrong with the used of the word, “gonads” and at least its preference to the word, “balls” may indicate that the user is sensitive to those who are sensitive about raw words being publicly published.

In February this year at the media brunch (never been to one and I doubt I will ever go even if Nigel Hughes or David Hinds or Khemraj Ramjattan invited me in their capacity as president of the republic), President Granger addressing the media personnel present said he disapproved of the words, “testicular fortitude” in the caption of an article.

The President was referring to the use of those two words in the headline of a Sunday column in the Chronicle by Lincoln Lewis. The subject was on Government’s weak stance on industrial bullyism by Rusal in Region Ten. The Guyana Press Association chose not to declare its position. My opinion is that I see absolutely nothing wrong with those two words in the caption of a column. I guess others may see it differently. Nevertheless, I do know if I ever edit a newspaper, I would allow the inclusion of those two words in the headline.

I would like to see a plausible explanation for its rejection. I am not saying there cannot be a justification for rejecting the usage of the two words. It is just that it definitely would be an exciting debate to see the justification. What needs to be mentioned is that both “gonads’ and testicular fortitude” in my opinion meet the test of respect for others because the word “balls” is avoided.

We cannot adopt what other countries use and adapt to the styles of other nations. But I have seen the word, “balls” in the caption of several news items in foreign newspapers but in the context that they were quotes from the personalities that were being reported on.

A common example is from boxing in which the challenger would be quoted as saying; “He hasn’t got the balls to tell me that to my face.” I cannot remember all the details but years back, I saw the word, “balls’ used in the headline of a story in which an American Republican Senator was quoted.

I am guessing that since the President didn’t like “testicular fortitude” being used, the Chronicle editors may use the scissors each time those two words appear by a reporter or columnist. So how do readers feel about Justice Patterson telling Bharrat Jagdeo at least he has testicular fortitude in stating his feeling; only he didn’t go the euphemistic route but used “gonads” instead?

I have already stated my position. I see absolutely nothing wrong in public polemics, one debater saying to another; “Show me you have gonads and tell the public what you believe in.”

In fairness to the President, he did not say he is against the use of the words, “testicular fortitude.” He does not like them in the caption of the story or the commentary.” So I guess if you ask the President what he thinks of the mention of “gonads” in the letter by Justice Patterson, he may say that the word was not in the headline.

But what about Lincoln Lewis? What is his attitude to what the President enunciated at the media brunch? I did tell Lincoln about the President’s position on his column at the time but since then (February), Lincoln has chosen to be silent on the issue. A couple of weeks ago, I asked Lincoln what he would tell the Prime Minister about the stopping of his Chronicle column if and when he meets him. Lincoln said he wouldn’t bring up the issue. Why?