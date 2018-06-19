KAIETEUR NEWS KAIETEUR NEWS Letters

Dear Editor,

The letter published in Kaieteur News, on Monday, June 18, 2018, titled ‘Don’t Trivialise History’ written by Lincoln Lewis is timely. I believe it should be sent to all Ministers and Administrators.

The irony is that the President has anchored his words and deeds based on Guyana’s exciting, interesting and unique history. The Prime Minister also does the same.

However, I have had more than one experience with some Senior Bureaucrats and Political office holders who pay no credence to experience.

I recall on a visit to an area on West Bank Demerara I helped develop in the 60s; the Political Appointee seemed disinterested when I tried to explain to him the background and complex nature of the area.

I don’t always agree with Lincoln Lewis, but in this instance, he is absolutely correct. His words require serious consideration.

The problem seems to be that some folks who now hold high office seem to believe that they know everything. It is a sort of arrogance that can give this Coalition problems and allow for other missteps.

A simple telephone call will help those who now hold high office to the likes of a Sir Shridath Ramphal, Sase Naraine, Eusi Kwayana, Ashton Chase, Oscar Clarke, Bryn Pollard, Sydney Grenville, Yvonne Harewood-Benn, Vic Persaud, Winston Bentham, Sylvanus Mc Kend and others who experienced the ‘hell fire’ and struggles for Independence, before many of the now disinterested were born or at best were in cradles.

There is the solid contention that ‘ancestral piety’ and a knowledge of the road we traverse would give us the intellectual strength to make the present and the future safe and glorious.

Those now in charge must honour and understand the wisdom contained in our National Anthem. Let us avoid the errors of an immediate past.

Hamilton Green

Elder