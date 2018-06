The President risks political isolation as criticism of separating families at the border grows It will take more than the cries of babies to make President Donald Trump back down on immigration, an issue that has animated his most ardent political supporters since he first stepped into politics.

Lewandowski on undocumented child with Down syndrome separated from mother: 'Womp womp' Corey Lewandowski dismissed the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was reportedly separated from her mother after crossing the border illegally.

