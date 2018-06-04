Jun 04, 2018
I don’t want to run into a libel suit with Ralph Ramkarran so the lines in this column where Mr. Ramkarran has been mentioned were cleared by three lawyers and my editor.
Mr. Ramkarran in writing on the exigency of the Judicial Review Act to come into force, wrote the following; “…the procedure in public law cases was modernized in the UK…the Caribbean followed later. Guyana, always moving in an unhurried pace, finally moved in 2010 and passed the Judicial Reform Act.”
Mr. Ramkarran ended his descriptions of the rights that the Act allows by asserting; “Caribbean people have enjoyed these rights for decades. Guyanese deserve to WITHOUT DELAY (emphasis mine).
It is because of the words WITHOUT DELAY that I decided to write on this subject. Anyone from Latvia or Afghanistan who is not familiar with Guyanese politics and reading Mr. Ramkarran’s plea for urgent implementation would not believe that in 2010 when the Act was passed, that this was done 18 years after the PPP came to power and had a senior counsel as its Attorney-General.
The same Ramkarran, also a senior counsel, was a long standing leader of the PPP between 1992 and 2010. Then after the Act was assented to, the PPP held power until 2015. The obvious question after reading Mr. Ramkarran is what was the PPP doing between 1992 and 2010 when the Bill was accepted and from 2010 to 2015 when the Bill did not come into force?
I told Michael Carrington, the AFC’s parliamentarian in whose name the amendment to the drug law is being tabled, that he should not have accosted Bharrat Jagdeo at the recent AFC Press Conference over Jagdeo’s refusal to amend the law when he was president because he, Carrington should be glad for small mercies – the PPP will vote for the amendment. I was just being light with Carrington. He had every right to call Jagdeo a hypocrite.
This man was de jure president for 12 years and de facto president for three years during Ramotar’s tenure, yet there wasn’t even one word at any public rally by PPP leaders about changing the sentence structure as it relates to imprisonment for possession of small amount of ganja.
Every day, you pass a park, school, state building, bridge, hospital, police station, you see the neglects of the Jagdeo/Ramotar years.
Yesterday morning, I was in the National Park with my dog. I took the leash off the pet so she could roam in a large, uninhabited area next to the Ministry of Education annexe where there are a number of buildings that have nothing to do with the National Park authorities; they are under the control of the Ministry of Education.
While chatting with my friend, as usual on the politics of the day, my dog ran into the compound. I simply went up to the gate to bring her out. I know this place well; the gate is never locked. It was this time.
But it wasn’t locked with a padlock. An old rope was used. It was so strongly knotted that I could not untie it. I called one of the Park’s employees for assistance since the guard inside the compound didn’t respond. My dog happily walked out just as she went in before we could untie the rope.
I asked the employee why secure the gate with this dirty piece of rope. He said that was the method that they have been using more than ten years ago. Then he told me I must go in and see some of the buildings in that place. They are in a deplorable state.
I don’t need to do that. I see the neglect of twenty-three years of PPP rule all over this country. When I look at these derelict buildings and run down infrastructure, the obvious question is; what were they doing for those twenty-three years?
Read this; believe it or leave it. Do you know the structure, that is, the little building that houses the security office as you enter UG has not changed since it was built in 1971? The identical building is still standing. The identical interior is still standing. Time under the PPP in Guyana stood still.
It was twenty-three years the party now in opposition had power and do you know the role of the Ombudsman is the same since the law that brought it into existence in the seventies?
In addition, that role is a decorative one that is highly misleading. The office has no power to act on behalf of anyone and assign address to any victims.
