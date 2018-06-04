I was at a function in Brooklyn when the guest of honor, a visiting government functionary, announced that the Guyana government would be providing numerous scholarships in the fields of technology and engineering to students. He then added that the government would not be providing similar support in the areas of Literature and the arts. To say that I was astounded would be an understatement. The government’s efforts at preparing its citizenry for success in a technologically advanced world and in an oil economy must be commended. However, I struggle with the idea that any government would be so singularly shortsighted that they do not see a role for or the importance of the arts in said economy.

Cultural Pillars Revisited

Let us return to a concept I briefly discussed in one of my earlier posts: that of the pillars of society. These pillars exist in an interrelationship with each other but each is equally responsible for influencing and sustaining our culture. When one is weakened, pressure is placed on the others. If all are weakened, society crumbles. One of these very important pillars is that of the Arts and Sciences. The arts refer to the various forms including literature, music, dance, painting, sculpture, etc, through which our creativity and imagination are expressed. In Guyana, this sector is disregarded: an inference that can be made by the fact that it is severely underfunded and under-promoted, or the fact that many people in the arts are not afforded the level of esteem that they deserve. Any proposed disinvestment is as frightening as it is foolhardy, as it further deemphasizes the arts component of this pillar leaving a disabled pillar to bear its weight.

In The Arts and Academic Achievement, Ellen Winner, et al, argue thus in favor of the arts being taken as seriously as other disciplines, “Cultures are judged on the basis of their arts; and most cultures and most historical eras have not doubted the importance of studying the arts. . . the arts should be a part of every child’s education … given serious treatment as is the case with mathematics, or history, or biology. Let’s remember why societies have always included the arts in every child’s education. The reason is simple. The arts are a fundamentally important part of culture, and an education without them is an impoverished education, leading to an impoverished society. Studying the arts should not have to be justified. The arts are as important as the sciences: they are time-honoured ways of learning, knowing, and expressing.”

Some Benefits of the Arts

Investment in the arts can have multiple benefits which will obviously diffuse into every sector of society.

There are numerous studies which link the arts to improvement in the affective domain. Whether persons are participants through creation, performance or observation, their wellbeing, according to philosopher Martha Nussbaum, is influenced via the “senses, imagination and thought”. The arts empower the individual to pause and reflect on realities; help shape and embolden dreams. Think of the numerous ways we would have a better society if its citizens experience that sense of well-being associated with participation in the arts.

If that were not argument sufficient for any administration to invest solidly in the arts, let us consider its benefits on cognitive development.

Neuroscience research connects the physical and mental activities required for the arts to brain development. Specific forms help stimulate and develop specific areas of the brain, leading to improved cognition. David A. Spusa, author of How the Brain Works notes, “During the brain’s early years, neural connections are being made at a rapid rate. Much of what young children do as play — singing, drawing, dancing — are natural forms of art. These activities engage all the senses and wire the brain for successful learning. When children enter school, these art activities need to be continued and enhanced”.

Our educational system, partly because of budgetary constraints, has failed to provide this type of support to its learners, missing out on the opportunity to hone and maximise cognitive processes. It has also done a major disservice to the nation by perpetuating a logic of education that has produced educationally lopsided or one-dimensional graduates. This is costly to the extent that while individuals may have expertise in particular areas they may lack a wider appreciation of life and the imaginativeness of thought. As an example, the society may produce excellent economists and technicians, but they may lack appreciation for aesthetics, for the environment, etc. Or you may have builders who could construct technically sound structures, but fail to produce one that is functional or appealing. In this age of globalization, intense knowledge, competitiveness, and innovation, survival and success require graduates who are increasingly multidisciplinary and sophisticated in thought. A balanced educational system which includes an emphasis on the arts best serves this purpose. A well thought out government policy would not fail to acknowledge this.

It also needs to be realized that the arts have economic value. Culture and the arts are important tourism products that can be effectively marketed for economic gain. Activities in the arts create demand and supply relationships which affect a country’s GDP. What is needed is continual investment and innovation in the arts to expand and consolidate economic opportunities. In other words, we need to develop the cultural industry so that we can stimulate commerce and attract international interest. We need to develop our cultural industry so that people involved in the arts, as well as the country as a whole, could earn meaningful income.

Are we so short-sighted that we cannot recognize that scholarships need not be limited to the field of medicine and agriculture, technology, engineering? Charles ‘Chuck’ Palahniuk, American Novelist and Journalist posited that “The first step – especially for young people with energy and drive and talent, but not money – … is to control your culture. To model and demonstrate the kind of world you demand to live in. To write the books. Make the music. Shoot the films. Paint the art.” For this to happen we have to be provided with the tools that will parlay our efforts into achievements of international quality and significance. Give the arts the requisite support. Rather than taking action that will ultimately weaken this critical pillar of society, we must make it a matter of policy to strengthen it if we are ever to forge a national identity and a well-functioning society.