 ravi dev Guyana Times June 3, 2018

I wonder why so many are now expressing outrage at the grotesque treatment meted out to that innocent Amerindian boy, who dared to presume, when asked to show up in his people’s traditional costume, it was meant literally. What the administrators meant, of course, was he should have dressed up in THEIR conception of what was his “native costume”.But the reaction to the boy’s costume by a Georgetown elite school goes far beyond just “proper” clothes: it goes to the heart of a process that has been deployed to oppress and subjugate those without power from the moment those Dutch planters showed up on our shores with their African slaves back in the 17th century. The scanty native African garb – quite suitable for their tropical home, mind you; like the Amerindians’ – was derided as a sign of their “uncivilised” lifestyle. And what was “civilised”? Whatever they, the Europeans chose to do, eat or wear etc.. One anthropologist called this a “white bias” in Guyanese values that obviously persists into the present.From day one, then, the Indigenous Peoples were deemed “uncivilised”: that they lived in the “jungle” tautologically reinforced the tag. Africans gradually jettisoned their culture – its products, practices and perspectives — to survive, and adopted those of the Europeans. Yet, when they did so, they were snickered at for trying to be what they could never be: white. But that did not stop them from trying – into the present. The illegitimate offspring from the rape of African women by white men introduced a new element in the Sisyphean struggle of the non-white to be white: they now formed an intermediate “coloured” strata that was “closer” to the ideal.