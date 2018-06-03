His lawyers make the case for an all-powerful President in a bold defense of his actions in the Russia probe Donald Trump's vision of an unrestrained and all-powerful presidency shines through in a staggeringly audacious defense of his actions related to the Russia probe that his legal team sent to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Christie: Claim that Trump cannot obstruct justice is outrageous Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knocked the claim from Donald Trump's legal team that, by nature of his office, the President cannot obstruct justice and could simply shut down the Russia investigation altogether.

Bharara: A Trump pardon almost 'self-executing impeachment' President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on ABC's This Week that President Trump "probably" has the power to pardon himself, but has no intention of doing so.