On Tuesday, Starbucks closed its more than 8,000 stores for a four hour anti-bias training course.

Over the last few months, there have been a number of incidents in which the police have been called on African Americans who haven’t done anything wrong. From a Yale residence hall to an Airbnb and, most famously, a Starbucks in Philadelphia. These incidents have garnered national attention due in large part to social media.

To address social media’s impact on these incidents and the Starbucks anti-bias training, The Show turned to David Hinds, associate professor in the African American studies program at ASU.