The national awards under every government since Independence have been an incestuous affair with the people who make the determination best left to select which is the nicest toy children need at Christmas rather than decide on such a serious issue. There is a limit to the number of living people that can receive the nation’s highest award – Order of Excellence (OE). The list so far is highly impressive – three past presidents – Arthur Chung, Forbes Burnham and Janet Jagan; Guyana’s only Governor-General, Sir David Rose; The CARICOM region’s longest serving Prime Minister, Sam Hinds, Walter Rodney and former Jamaican giant, PJ. Patterson.

This is an award commonsense dictates should go to persons who spent their lives in service to Guyana. President Jagdeo gave the OE to a man that I would bet if a poll is taken today, ninety- five present of Guyanese in and out of the country have never heard about him. This recipient of the OE is Professor Compton Bourne, who when he was awarded the title was living outside of Guyana for more than twenty years.

He received the prize during his tenure as President of the Caribbean Development Bank. It was during his time at the CDB that Bourne was given a house lot at Prodoville 2.

From Burnham to Granger passing through Presidents Hoyte, the two Jagans, Jagdeo and Ramotar, national awards have had overt incestuous characteristics. But incestuousness is not the only sore you find on the face of the process, there is serious inscrutability.

It is incomprehensible how the names are arrived at for an award. You wonder what thought process goes into these selections. I will, for the third time, cite the confusion that encircled my mind at last year’s national award in relation to Adam Harris (AA), Dr. Mark Kirton (AA) and the UG Vice Chancellor (CCH).

There has to be scientific reasoning when you select citizens to get a national honour. It is a moral shame to just select names at random. But each year, the identifications make you wonder. Before we go to last’s year mystery, let’s examine the scientific method. First, you look at the value of the particular profession of the person. A top class surgeon who saves lives with his unmatched skill will definitely come into play.

Secondly, you look at the specific/particular contribution of the person to the society. A marshal of the court that has personally delivered writs over a forty year period should be admired for his service. Thirdly, you look at sacrifice on behalf of the nation. A fireman who was injured multiple times saving lives is definitely worthy of a top award.

Fourthly, an outstanding contribution in which the citizen has not only put his/her country on the map but in the process brought something to the rest of the world. Some examples are obvious Messi – Argentina; Usain Bolt – Jamaica; Ronaldo – Portgugal; Malala – Pakistan; Obama –US;

Last year’s award did not make sense with regards to Harris and Kirton getting AA and an unknown person whose contribution to Guyana I honestly would never ever think of comparing with the long service of Harris and Kirton and he got CCH. Based on the type of award you give to a particular type of citizen, the honour can in fact be an insult.

I wouldn’t expect Syeada Manbodh to return her Medal of Service given this year. I don’t think she is that kind of person but I find the category she was placed in when compared to those who got AAs this year absolutely insulting.

Forty-one person got AA which is higher than Medal of Service. Of that 41, Syeada Manbodh, supreme animal protector, deserves a higher award than more than half of those persons on the AA list. I know the work this lady has been doing for more than twenty years. She has been an outstanding protector of animal rights in Guyana. She does this with your own time and money.

Last week, she turned up at my home. She heard there was a sick dog in the compound where I live and she wanted further information. She has been doing this selflessly for a long time now. She found the dog and took it away.

I don’t want to get this newspaper into legal trouble with an inelegant description of the people responsible for identifying the awardees. If I do such a semantic job it would be immensely unflattering but this I will say to those people – who are you, what are you trained in, how much you know of what constitute the essence of the human being?