Analysis: Trump's sustained attacks on American rights Two years ago Sunday, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump derided US District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, hearing a lawsuit against Trump University, for his "Mexican" heritage and complained of being "railroaded" by the legal system.

Legal analyst: Trump eroding Americans' rights Joan Biskupic, a CNN legal analyst and Supreme Court biographer, contends that President Trump "has scorned judges, derided the American court system, and trampled on all manner of constitutional principles."