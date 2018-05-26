Trump supporters say his 'peace through strength' doctrine is at work, where America flexes its military and economic muscles to shape the world it wants President Donald Trump's decision to cancel his historic meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un left South Korea's President "perplexed" and sparked angry protests in Seoul. One sign read: "We condemn Trump."

Trump's 'yes' then 'no' then 'yes' approach leaves Singapore summit fate unclear Twenty-four hours after President Donald Trump dictated a dejected letter to Kim Jong Un canceling their June 12 meeting, he appeared to reverse course, telling reporters Friday the diplomatic encounter could still occur on the same date if conditions keep improving.

CNN reporter's secret journey inside North Korea CNN's Will Ripley documents his secret journey to witness the apparent destruction of tunnels at a North Korean nuclear test site.