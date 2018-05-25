Authorities are no longer saying the migrants who rushed an agent who fired his weapon were armed with 'blunt objects' United States Customs and Border Protection on Friday released a slightly different account of a border agent's fatal shooting of an undocumented migrant near Nuevo Laredo, Texas, raising new questions about what actually happened.

CNN tours scene of fatal shooting US Customs and Border protection has released a slightly different account of a border agent's fatal shooting of an undocumented immigrant near Nuevo Laredo, Texas. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Border Patrol union chief calls National Guard deployment 'a colossal waste' The leader of the union that represents Border Patrol agents slammed the deployment of National Guard troops to the border by the Trump administration, calling it "a colossal waste of resources."