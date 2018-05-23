By Ariana Gordon -guyana chronicle May 23, 2018

…Pres Granger tells PNCR no fear in working together

LEADER of the People’s National Congress (PNC), President David Granger has assured his party’s membership that there is no fear in working together with coalition partners and reminded them that both times the party entered government it was through partnerships.

“We are not afraid of coalition…we are all grown-ups and we are all concerned about how Guyana is governed and we have made sacrifices to ensure Guyana is well governed,” said Granger.

In his address to the second General Council at the PNC headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia, last weekend, President Granger outlined his party’s contribution to coalition politics since the 1960s. He reminded party supporters that the General Council is made up of members who represent all 10 administrative regions of the country.

It is those members who determine how the party will be administered. There have been grumblings in some quarters that the PNCR should contest the Local Government Elections (LGE) alone, while fringe members of both the Working People’s Alliance and the Alliance For Change, have also in the past, called for those parties to leave the coalition due to differences.

“When we think of policy…where do these ideas come from? They come from you,” he declared, while noting that the PNC went into government in 1964 only because it was part of a coalition. Similarly, the President noted that the same was the case in 2015.

“When our party went into government as a coalition in 1964 we transformed this whole country,” President Granger told supporters, while making it clear that Guyana was on a trajectory to massive development.

The party leader pointed to highways, roads, bridges, schools, the first hinterland school, social cohesion, strong international relations and defence of territorial sovereignty, to name a few as accomplishments of the PNC while in government.

“We are proud of what we achieved as a coalition,” declared the head-of-state who said, “We must not be afraid of working together- we have been called again to lead in 2015, again as a coalition, and we have to resume the great work interrupted by the PPP [People’s Progressive Party].”

Additionally, the President noted that since taking office as a coalition government in May 2015, the APNU + AFC has restored much decency to Guyana. He highlighted salary increases, the creation of new towns, the holding of Local Government Elections (LGE) after an 18-year hiatus to name a few.

“We did not do it alone in 1964 and we are not doing it alone in 2015. Comrades we must never forget how you entered government and why. We entered government together in order to give you a good life. You can picket and protest all you want but unless you hold power you cannot change this country,” said Granger to much agreement from his supporters.

The PNC leader said it is against the backdrop of creating a good life for all Guyanese, his party entered into a partnership in 2011, thereby establishing APNU-A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). He noted that daily, the partnership is tested via the media. He said many articles call into question, and try to undermine the partnership’s confidence and faith. “We have to be strong,” the President urged, while noting that the partnership was strengthened through the formation of a coalition with the Alliance for Change (AFC).

“Comrades we are in government only because of our partnership and coalition. We are bringing about changes in your life only because of the partnership and coalition. The PNC is the only party which in and out of season, year after year, permanently has committed itself to coalition politics. The PPP has never done so. We have said outright this is what we needed; we are not afraid of coalition…we are all grownups and we are all concerned about how Guyana is governed and we have made sacrifices to ensure Guyana is well governed,” the party leader noted.

WE’RE COOL

Granger described his party as “cool” noting that “we don’t accuse, rant and rave…we know what we are doing and we are going to get there.” “Comrades, let us keep our eye on the prize. The prize is the good life for all,” he stated, while noting that sacrifices are being made for all Guyanese to live better lives. “That is why we make these sacrifices…we don’t jump up and down and shout. We know what we are doing for you. Our party is Guyana’s most precious political asset— without the PNC this country would collapse due to dictatorial rule by the PPP,” Granger added.

Moreover, the head-of-state reminded those gathered at the General Council that the party’s Constitution, Congress, General Council and Central Executive Committee are very important pillars of democracy. “You may not recognise it but the entire country depends on us. That is not an empty boast…without the PNC as a guiding hand…this party will not be able to prevent the descent into chaos by the PPP,” said the PNC leader, who called on supporters to remember the party’s core principles as they head out to vote at the LGE later this year.

“They must be injected into our conversation,” declared President Granger.

Meanwhile, chairman of the party, Basil Williams SC called on his party’s membership to “rebut the lies and fabrications of the opposition. He said the party’s members must be prepared to put up with the resistance and seek information that will equip them to rebut the lies and fabrications of the opposition.

The Chairman said that the task of the party’s members is to stand up and defend the party, the Government and the Coalition thereafter listing the achievements of the coalition government over the last three years. In her report to the General Council, Party General Secretary (GS) Amna Ally, informed of the state of the party and the work of the party’s secretariat over the last quarter.

The focus of her report was mainly on membership, achievements, local government elections, projections and other related party affairs. The General Council is the second highest decision-making forum of the PNCR and it meets once every quarter.