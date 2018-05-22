The President's refusal to accept historic boundaries of executive power is leading to a constitutional fight Donald Trump won the White House by flouting political norms and is determined to break the mold of the presidency.

Former Trump co-chairman on meeting FBI source: Like sitting in 'faculty lounge talking about research' Former Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis broke his silence on the possible FBI confidential source on the Trump campaign during recent appearances on an Iowa radio show, telling listeners he was concerned that the source had been trying to plant an audit trail for investigators to later use to justify surveillance warrants.

Panelists erupt over Trump's spying claims CNN political commentators Amanda Carpenter and Jason Miller spar about President Donald Trump's claim that his team was spied on during the 2016 campaign.