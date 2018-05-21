High Court Judge, Franklin Holder Monday morning blocked the Magistrates Court from hearing criminal charges of misconduct in public office against former Finance Minister, Ashni Singh and former Head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited, Winston Brassington.

Attorneys-at-law Anil Nandlall and Sase Gunraj emerged from the in-chamber proceedings and told reporters that Justice Holder allowed their request for a stay in the Lower Court proceedings before the Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan until the Chief Justice hears a constitutional challenge to the charges.

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire is Friday due to begin hearing the substantive matter concerning the constiutionally of the three joint charges.

Among their arguments is that, according to the constitution, they are not public officers, the decision to sell the three tracts of land for more than GY$900 million dollars was made by Cabinet and that valuations do not reflect the true market value for lands.

Solicitor General, Kim Kyte is confident that the State would win the substantive case to allow the Magistrates’ Court to proceed with the criminal charges.