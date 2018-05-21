Executive member of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Joseph Harmon on Monday announced his candidature for the position of Chair of the party.

He will come up against long-serving party member and Chairman, Basil Williams.

Elections for Central Executive members are due to be held for at the PNC’s Congress to be held in August 2018.

Below is Mr. Harmon’s full statement:

The People’s National Congress is an extremely democratic Party. What that means is that biannually we have Congress at which all positions of leadership are for voting and that is from Leader right up to the Central Executives of the Party. That is the democracy, which we practice. So every member of the Party can aspire to the highest office in our party and like many others, I am a member of the Party of longstanding and therefore have indicated that it is my desire and my interest in putting myself up as a candidate for the Chairmanship of the Party.