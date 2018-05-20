The corrosive gas mixture can cause lung, eye and skin irritation. And it's proven deadly in the past. First it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.

Aerials show lava river in Hawaii Lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is causing an increase in brush fires. CNN's Stephanie Elam reports.

These satellite images show how lava has seared neighborhoods To get an idea of just how drastically lava flows have scorched the areas surrounding Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, take a look at these satellite images from DigitalGlobe.