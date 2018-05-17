The President's son called a blocked number before and after the Trump Tower meeting. Whom did he call? One of the biggest lingering questions following Wednesday's release of thousands pages of documents related to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting is three phone calls Donald Trump Jr. placed to blocked telephone numbers before and after the meeting.

Mueller has a lot of options besides indicting Trump. Here they are Rudy Giuliani's assertion to CNN this week that President Donald Trump can't be indicted by the special counsel, and thus can't face a subpoena, banks on a series of internal Justice Department policies.

Trump quiet on Mueller probe on camera, not on Twitter President Trump went on a tweetstorm to call special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation a "disgusting, illegal and unwarranted witch hunt" as the investigation officially enters its second year.