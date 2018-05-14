In my last post, I argued that citizens of Guyana struggle to function in a democratic society in large part because the education system does not support democratic ideals. In fact, what exists is an authoritarian system that is antithetical to the concept of democracy. In this article, I will expand upon this theory by discussing an example of the authoritarian culture at work within our education system to demonstrate how that culture stymies efforts at democratic legitimacy. I will also suggest ways we can shift the existing paradigm to one that creates and acuminates democratic citizenship.

A few years ago, a senior teacher at the school I was teaching, was leading a professional development session for other teachers. I challenged the teacher’s interpretation of the concept she was instructing us on, pointing out that the examples she provided to support the concept, defied the rule to which they were supposed to apply. My interjection drew the ire of most of the other members of staff. Who was I to dare challenge a teacher who had almost thirty years of experience in the system? The authority of the senior teacher was not to be questioned by a mere neophyte. I stood my ground, despite several negative remarks directed at my perceived audacity and aimed to repress. So did the teachers opposed to my logic. I eventually capitulated, agreeing to proceed, despite the fact that the matter was not clarified to my satisfaction. This turned out to be fortuitous because when the teacher shared the next rule, she realized that she had indeed given us the wrong examples.

This experience was quite instructive. Beyond the issue of the accuracy of content/concept, is the issue of whether ideas that are divergent or seem oppositional, are given scope to be ventilated, as democratic values would or should dictate. It demonstrates the extent to which authoritarianism stifles critical examination of issues, discourages the development and use of social skills, and suppresses creativity. Sadly too, as that experience demonstrates, it also fosters the transmission of inaccurate/inappropriate content, concepts, beliefs, and norms.

My colleagues cannot be blamed for their responses. They have been educated, socialized and conditioned to being intolerant of opposing ideas/viewpoints. I was the anomaly there, disregarding the social conventions and operational culture of not only the institution but also the wider society.

Interestingly, two teachers whispered their agreement with me but explained that they were reluctant to do so openly because they feared reprisals. This is significant because it points to the type of citizen authoritarianism creates; citizens who are cowed into acquiescence, silence.

There are numerous other instances of the culture of authoritarianism in education stifling critical thinking and meaningful engagement. In this environment, rote learning thrives because our citizens are taught not to question, not to challenge, not to have an opinion, not to have a voice. In essence “If Comrade Napoleon (teacher) says it, it must be right,” or to state it more aptly in Guyanese parlance, “whuh teacha seh, ah dah.”

These attitudes are imparted to students and become classroom norms. Students unconsciously acquire this value system which is then re-enacted through their socialization. Students become adults who enter our society as parents, teachers, and leaders to continue the cycle.

Within the family structure, this attitude translates to “children must be seen and not heard.” Because the education system and the family are critical conduits of culture – that is, the means through which norms, beliefs, and values are transmitted – what takes place within the confines of those structures seeps into the wider society and concretizes as its norms, beliefs, and values.

Barbara Rogoff, whom I will be referencing quite often in my discourses, proposes that human development is informed and shaped by the goals of the community. The community in turn “prioritizes learning to function within the community’s cultural institutions.” As I argued in my last post, forging a democratic culture was not a goal of the education system installed by our colonizers. Hence, learning is intended to support an ideology that is not democratic.

A democracy requires an education system that supports democratic values. Authoritarianism in education does not. There exists empirical evidence that proves that the right education reduces authoritarianism. For instance, studies show that in the United States, one of the world’s most established democracies, education reduces authoritarianism. It can, therefore, be construed that if we in Guyana provide the educational framework that fosters democratic ideals, we will be on the path to shaping democratic citizenship and developing democratic legitimacy. For this to occur teachers must be re-trained to see their role in the classroom as facilitators of learning, not repositories of knowledge. Teachers must be re-trained to relinquish authoritarian values and strategies. Instruction must be designed to emphasize cognitive learning, as opposed to rote learning, and to foster student engagement as opposed to student compliance.