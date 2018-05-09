The President has a ravenous desire to eradicate Obama's legacy and a propensity for global TV drama Donald Trump's exit from the Iran nuclear deal was one of the most significant moments of his presidency -- and cemented a sharp turn in decades of US foreign policy orthodoxy.

Analysis: The earthquake unleashed by Trump They came, they saw and they failed to convince. In short order, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson beat a path to Washington but left empty-handed.