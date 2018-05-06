by Ravi Dev Guyana Times May 6, 2018

Over the last two weeks, we have discussed the refusal of leaders in the Caribbean in general, and those in Guyana in particular, to acknowledge the legitimacy of the descendants of the Indians who were brought in as indentured servants after the abolition of slavery, to be a Caribbean people entitled to the patrimony of their respective countries as citizens of those countries.We illustrated this position in their refusal to acknowledge as rational and valid the concerns of the Indians of Guyana about being swamped in a federation of the West Indies, which those same leaders had worked to define as part of a “Pan-African” nation. One of them — Arthur Lewis, who worked assiduously to create and then save the Federation after Jamaica and Trinidad pulled out — could, without irony, condemn “democracy” in plural societies as a “zero-sum game”, and ask in reference to elections in Guyana, where Africans were a minority: “Are we, on counting heads, to conclude that…The Indians of British Guiana may liquidate the Negroes?” The Guyanese Indians, however, with even less dire concerns, were dubbed “racialists”, not only by the Caribbean leaders of African descent, but Cheddi Jagan, their leader. After splitting hairs on the federation, due to local politics, he was also dubbed “racialist”!!