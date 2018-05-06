While criticizing Democrats during a riff about border security, the President slips in a new idea President Donald Trump seemed to float a new idea about border control during at a tax reform roundtable in Ohio.

DHS ends protections for nearly 90,000 Central Americans Nearly 90,000 Hondurans who have lived in the US at least two decades could be forced to leave the country after the Trump administration decided Friday to end protections for the immigrants that go back to the 1990s.

Opinion: Ending protection for Hondurans was unnecessary The cruelty of the Trump administration continues. Friday, it announced that it was ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Hondurans. Honduran TPS holders will have until January 2020 before their protections expire, giving them 18 months to leave the country or be at risk for deportation. According to a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen […]