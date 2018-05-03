Each year, I march with the two UG unions (really, it’s time they merge, but this is a class driven country where false consciousness is more evergreen than the parapet grass) on May Day. This year was no different. But this year, I saw something strange and I am worried because I think this country is disintegrating too rapidly.

I was walking next to the Vice-President of the UGWU, Khemraj Narine, and I was making an angry, emotional point about how some of us struggled to make UG a democratic institution but we failed, when bottled water came our way as usual in the march. I don’t know but for some reason, I did what I have never done before in my long years of marching on May Day. You just take the much needed water, drink it, and carry on chatting with the persons next to you.

This year my eyes glanced at the bottle. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The label read, “Nestlé Pure Life.” The manufacturer was Nestlé of Switzerland, one of the world’s largest companies, maybe multi-trillion-dollar, rather than multi-billion-dollar. The water is manufactured in the US by a subsidiary – Nestlé Waters North America Inc. Why is Guyana importing drinking water bottled by a Swiss company? Guyana has a far larger reservoir of drinking water than both the US and Switzerland.

Alright, let us say, I am off target with that statement; there is still no need for this country to be importing Nestlé’s bottled water. Seriously man, not bottled water!

If foreign persons in Guyana do not want to drink pure water made by top class Caribbean countries operating in Guyana, then they should not be working in Guyana. It is total contempt for this country. Why is it that the water I drank on Labour Day safer than the ones Banks DIH and DDL make? It is not. If they are foreigners who prefer the foreign water rather than the one from DDL, then why do they drink El Dorado rum manufactured by the same company? If the water is not safe, why is the rum good to drink? It is made by the same company.

There are ugly dimensions to this water thing. If foreigners do not want local bottled water, then that is understandable; they are not Guyanese so they may not trust our standards. But why the locals are buying Nestlé’s water? The money paid for those hundreds of Nestlé’s bottles could have gone into the local companies. Of course, I am not saying that the unions bought the water; could have been a donation but still we should have patronized our local people.

This water thing that I saw on Labour Day on Tuesday, came one day after the opening up of the “Uncapped Marketplace and Food Festival”, which is on show at the Providence Stadium. This was yet another effort by the state to highlight local products. It stretches back to the era of President Burnham and the idea of GuyExpo, which is still a yearly event. But how much local products Guyanese buy? My opinion is that they do not want to patronize their own products.

How do you account for this? Is it colonial brainwashing? One of the most stunning, piercing descriptions of how colonialism has damaged the psyche of the colonial subject is the fantastic book, “Orientalism” by Edward Said (he was Palestinian so it is pronounced as “saa eed”). When you read “Orientalism (I strongly suggest you do) then you get a deep insight into how the colonials shaped the world of the colonized.

There have been literally thousands of brilliant dissertations on the psychic destruction of colonialism on Third World people. Some of our own Caribbean scholars have excelled in the counter-narrative – Walter Rodney, Franz Fanon, CLR James.

Has colonialism permanently damaged the psychological essence of Third World people? My definitive answer is no. It has not done so to China, Malaysia, Singapore to name just a few. What I saw on May Day with the water was not the effects of “Orientalism” but unadulterated nonsense. It has been fifty years since colonial control died and in those years, time has to have dissolved many of the egregious effects of western, cultural penetration.

Ordinary folks go to the supermarket and buy grapes and apples that are far less nutritious than local fruits. Why? Because of what colonialism did to their psychology? No, because we have not produced transformative leadership since colonialism died in the Third World to educate the population into appreciating what they have that is comparatively better than foreign stuff.