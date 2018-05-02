The big question is; should we give David Hinds the benefit of the doubt about how his Black brothers and sisters are suffering under the APNU+AFC or should we take his statement not with a pinch, but with a dabu of salt?

Objectively, Hinds is currently the only prominent African Guyanese who is openly and consistently criticizing and exposing the shortcomings and betrayals of a predominantly Black dominated APNU +AFC GOVERNMENT.

In the past, other African Guyanese were equally very critical of the Burnham dictatorship.

They included, Cleveland Hamilton, Dr. Makepeace Richmond, George Daniels, Eusi Kwayana, Hubert Williams, Pat Thompson, Dr. Walter Rodney, Prof. James Rose,Dr. Perry Mars, Dr. Omawale, Bishop

Randolph George, Ulric Mentus, to mention a few.

In contrast, the vapid bleatings of turncoats like C.Y. Thomas, Tacuma Ogunseye, Lincoln Lewis and Desmond Trotman are vastly inconsistent with and lacking in sharpness and candor when compared with Hinds’, ‘HINDSIGHT.’ articles.

Since the Granger-led coalition assumed office Hinds has been pushing for more and more resources to be allocated to the Black- dominated village economies.

Hinds justifies his position in a recent piece where he wrote:

‘As a descendant of the enslaved who were robbed of their dignity I will always be moved to defend and protect the dignity of the African.’One is left to wonder what would the King of Swaziland or the President of Malawi say on hearing of their African brothers in far away Guyana and sisters suffering the indignities,that Hinds referred to. Would they be proud or prejudiced in their response?

But Hinds did not stop there,he set out to convince readers of his PanAfricanist philosophy thus;

‘As someone born into the Black poor my politics begins from a recognition of my social and ethno racial roots in a post plantation space – this is the key to the evolution of my world view.’

Hinds thus proudly flaunts his conviction for all to bear witness to the declaration that his is a racist world view. At the same time, he seeks to disguise the politics of class by engaging in intellectual sophistry.

Martin Luther King recognized that the defendants of slaves could gain the substance of liberation only through a strategy in which the unity and struggle of Blacks would be expressed as part of a wider and united working people’s and farmers’ movement.

The struggles waged by people of African descent in Guyana evoke memories of a common heritage and of their experiences of centuries of struggle against colonial oppression. And it is only natural that the bonds of solidarity which should unite the oppressed and exploited would create a special affinity among Africans in Guyana.

However, this special affinity should not in any way be interpreted to mean that Hinds’ path to ‘defend and protect the dignity of the African’ is one that African Guyanese must travel alone without the necessary support and solidarity of the poor and powerless of other ethnicities who are prepared to join in a united opposition to a burgeoning authoritarianism and a creeping dictatorship.

If Hinds is of the view that he could win over PNC supporters in the towns and villages with his approach based on camouflaged racism favoring Afro-Guyanese but prejudiced against everything non-African then, as he himself admitted, he was bound to ‘get into trouble with the current government.’

Hinds is living in a fool’s paradise when he claims that he gets into trouble because of his ‘independent streak.’ When in fact it has to do with peering though his dark shades only to see all and sundry in a particular light.

Hinds should recognize in ‘hindsight’ that he will continue to ‘get into trouble’ not only with the PNC but with other organizations and individuals.

And his troubles are bound to enter the national space as it has has already done so long as he continues to dwell in his esoteric ‘plantation space’ while holding on to romanticist views based not on class but race thus contributing as it always does, to the maintenance of the age old ethnic divide in Guyana.

Hinds is cognizant of the fact that with every passing day, the conditions of the PNC’s Black worker-peasant,rank and file support base is rapidly deteriorating.

The PNC rank and file want fundamental upliftment in their every day lives. The change they voted for in 2015 has become an illusive dream.

It is three years since the PNC’s assumption to office yet for many there is no bread on the table, no money in the pocket, no jobs to be secured and consequently, no hope in the future.

Suicides, alcoholism, domestic violence, crime, murders, stress and distress are rampant.

All Guyanese, Blacks and Indians are suffering.

A new bureaucratic, middle class elite with ambitions to becoming an industrial and commercial capitalist class has emerged. Their goal is to displace or to supplant the old capitalist guard.

Hinds refuses to recognize the class dynamics currently playing out currently at both the village and national levels, this is because he is blinded by Black nationalism and African ethnocentrism. Hinds remains trapped in the ‘plantation space’ syndrome and the romanticism of being the ‘descendant of the enslaved who were robbed of their dignity.’

In these trying times one wonders what value this puritanical posture has for the Black workers and farmers who are being robbed of their lands, burdened with more and more taxes, and given only promises of a ‘good life.’

Only recently three of the biggest and loudest guns in the coalition were seen browbeating workers in the predominantly African Guyanese Region Ten.

In a matter of just five days, between the 22 to 27 of April, Harmon and Granger surfaced in Linden.

Harmon on the one hand,told Lindeners about their ‘blooming future’ and that the mining town is ‘poised for better days.’

Granger on the other hand sadly confessed to his audience how he is ‘moved to tears when he see the efforts of housewives and young people…’

He went on to plead with Lindeners to stop ‘crossing their arms and to get out of the old mindset…’

Meanwhile, Raphael Trotman was at the other end of the region trying to convince Rusal workers that ‘We’re fighting for you.’

If Hinds is of the opinion that he alone is ‘moved to defend and protect the dignity of African Guyanese’ he’d better put these three examples in his ‘pipe and smoke it.’

Following the May 2015 elections Hinds never concealed his unconditional love for the APNU+AFC government primarily because of its heavy reliance on its Black support base many of whom came from the Black dominated villages across the country including Linden and Buxton, Hinds’ own ‘plantation space.’

But it is the worker/ peasant population in both the towns and villages who are feeling the squeeze under the APNU+AFC coalition administration. There is absolutely no question with respect to the fact that Guyanese are experiencing hard times.Small wonder why in such a short period of time and space the big and loud guns rushed all the way to Region Ten to confess, cajole and even weep before their flock who were already showing signs of disillusionment and disgruntlement.

As for the PPP/C and its supporters they knew from day one that with the PNC in power, under the guise of the APNU they can,once again expect blatant racial and political discrimination.Hinds turned a Nelson eye to these deep and justifiable concerns of one half of the Guyanese electorate.

And unlike the PPP/C supporters a large percentage of African Guyanese got caught up in the euphoria of ‘IT IS TIME’ and the promise of “THE GOOD LIFE.’ Hinds was among the ‘ Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.’

In this regard,many African Guyanese willingly surrendered their ability to think and act for themselves, independent of Party membership and/or association.

Hinds however got himself a ‘get out of jail card’ by freeing himself from the pack including his colleagues, Thomas, Ogunseye and Trotman. Hinds became the born again sceptic,cynic and pessimist all morphed into one.

With the APNU/AFC and its supporters dancing cheek to cheek following their Pyrrhic victory in May 2015, they signaled to the nation that there was no turning back.

To their astonishment however what was not anticipated was the rapid climb down from heaven into hell with the deterioration and dissipation in the relationship between the traditional African Guyanese support and the PNC.

In effect what had emerged were the class contradictions between a military and African dominated bureaucratic elite and Indian and Black workers and farmers.

Because of his ‘social and ethno racial roots’ Hinds regrettably, could not recognize the class nature of this socio-economic contradiction, he could do so only through the prism of race.

What Hinds was quick to recognize however was that;

‘ If the PPP returns to office anytime soon it will resume its rampage with a vengeance.’

How a man who claims to be sympathetic to the woes and distresses of both Black and Indian workers and farmers can draw such a highly speculative and subjective conclusion can only be explained by his deep distrust and lack of confidence in an organized political party and/or non- governmental organization.

By demonstrating his intellectual ability to camouflage his ethnocentric convictions in the guise of non partisanship and by catapulting himself above the political fray in the name of his so-called ‘ independent streak’ Hinds objectively places himself in the company of those Black strategists who are busy working on the other side of the street advocating exclusively for the ‘protection and defence of the dignity of the African.’

Clement Rohee

CJR