By Lincoln Lewis

The trade union is a public institution and, like every institution, ought to be subject to overview and held accountable based on its mandate and governing principles. The movement is a microcosm of the society within which it exists, consequently it will find within its leadership and among its rank-and-file, persons representing society’s complex nature.

A few weeks ago Christopher Ram, whom I consider a friend of the movement, delivered the feature address at FITUG’s Triennial Conference. It is a presentation every trade unionist should seek to get his/her hands on or read in the media. I’m prepared to make a copy available to anyone who seeks it.

Ram’s incisive work is worthy of attention, reflection, and propelling change where necessary. Consistent with the spirit of camaraderie and being a guardian of the movement, it’s incumbent upon me to express my views on what was said.

First, there’s admittance the trade union is not without shortcomings and the need for strengthening its capacity-building infrastructure to ensure its relevance and continuity. It is also meaningless to argue against perceptions that some within the movement see it as a gravy train, personal property, and vehicle to further non-trade union agendas. Where such exist, trade unionists are not above being held to account by fellow members and/or society.

Worthy of noting is that the principles of trade unionism eschew discrimination against persons in all forms and advocate for the productive use of labour – past, present and potential – within the sphere of capacity and capability. Ageism – i.e. discrimination against persons based on age – is not advocated by the trade union. We respect the right of persons to work, once they meet the legitimate work age, and continue to advocate for the removal of age limitation past 55 or 60.

Society benefits from the contribution of every citizen who satisfies the requirement and desire to work. Chris, who is older than many in the movement leadership, continues to make his contributions and is equally eligible to hold public office – elected or appointed. This principle and respect must be upheld across the board.

Indeed, the movement is experiencing challenges to recruit and retain younger leadership, which is of concern. Though this issue is complex, there continues to be efforts in seeking to groom younger cadre for leadership. My rise in the movement as a young person was driven by a passion for justice, people’s upliftment, and the appreciation of being a change agent. It was incumbent upon me to seek knowledge of the movement, its principles, and be a committed advancer of the workers’ wellbeing.

The climate under which we operate today is somewhat different. The fact is, the entire process of encouraging and mobilizing workers and new leaders is premised on what each individual can acquire personally, not in the form of self-satisfaction based on what they can do for society.

Contrary to generalization, my remuneration can be classified as national service.

With reference to Labour Platform of the Americas, yours truly played a leading role. Yours truly was one on the hemispheric team of labour leaders who worked and produced that platform. It was under my leadership as President of the Caribbean Congress of Labour that the Caribbean Labour Platform was subsequently developed. In 2017, a draft platform for the Guyana Labour Movement was prepared, and efforts are in the process to have it discussed, agreed upon and implemented. My leadership, too, is felt here.

The $15M budgeted by the government in 2018 has been for the Critchlow Labour College. The management and disbursement of the allocation is being handled by the Ministry of Education. This allocation is grounded in precedence and informed by government commitment to an empowered and educated society to play the role in development.

The College offers training and education in a number of courses/disciplines and programs for workers and prospective workers.

There are challenges the movement continues to face, internal and external, all requiring direction and commitment to resolve and overcome. As a friend of the movement, Chris lending his voice in calling on government – who is the major employer and protector of our laws – to do right by the workers, is much appreciated and encourage.

Yes, workers need a living wage, right to collective bargaining and freedom of association respected, the reestablishment of a Ministry of Labour, respect for rule of law, and notably, Article 13 and 149C be respected, which will see the trade union being allowed its rightful place in society, not an enemy or pariah.

Come Tuesday, May 1st is Labour Day; the opportunity is taken to invite all Guyanese to the various marches and rallies. As the bedrock of modern Guyana, if our foundation is shaken, so is our country.