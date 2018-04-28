Guyana Times April 27, 2018

The group claims it isn't under investigation. But it's gathering years of documents related to ties to a Kremlin-linked banker. The National Rifle Association is setting aside years of documents related to its interactions with a Kremlin-linked banker, as the gun-rights group appears to be bracing for a possible investigation, according to sources familiar with the situation.

NYT: Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to Kremlin than previously disclosed Newly published emails indicate that Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Trump campaign associates in 2016, once worked with Russia's chief legal office in an effort to thwart the Justice Department, The New York Times reported on Friday.

House Republicans release redacted Russia report The House Intelligence Committee on Friday released a redacted version of the Republican report on the committee's year-long Russia investigation, in which, GOP members say, they found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and disputed the intelligence community's findings that Vladimir Putin tried to help elect Donald Trump President.