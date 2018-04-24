The enigmatic David Hinds never fails to amaze the Guyanese public. His ability to master the art of relevance with his ubiquitousness on tv with ‘Groundings’ and in the print and social media with his ‘Hindsight’ can only be matched by the ‘Unruly Horse.’ Two prolific writers who take up tons of media space.

Hinds and Nandlall express views of two different constituencies.

And sections of the media claim that Nandlall has red carpet fever but what about Hinds… quo vadis?

Let’s focus on Hinds and leave Nandlall to the vagaries of his ‘Unruly Horse’ trade mark.

If there is one African Guyanese who has the testicular perspicacity to question or better yet, expose the shenanigans, betrayals and deceptive nature of his fellow African Guyanese in the PNC dominated APNU, it is David Hinds.

Hinds is doing a great service to the nation by virtue of his revelations but an even greater disservice to his associates like Clive Thomas, Tacuma Ogunseye, Desmond Trotman and Eric Phillips.

To them he is probably viewed as a ‘wild card’ or probably a Quisling in their ranks.

One of his comrades recently described him as a ‘voice in the wilderness.’

While his erstwhile colleagues cum satraps continue to feed with voracious appetites at the treasury’s trough, to his credit, Hinds chose to assert his ‘independence’ as an PanAfrican Guyanese intellectual by speaking out and exposing the falsehoods and betrayals of the PNC dominated APNU.

His governmentalist colleagues have rationalized their silence and acquiescence on the ground that ‘ Comrade Hinds seem to be overly optimistic in his expectations of the APNU+AFC government.’

Why is Hinds on a rampage with his own unruly horse that is damaging both the WPA and the government which it supports? Is he being consistent?

Hinds political activism go way back to the 1980’s during the heady days of Walter Rodney and the WPA. At that time, he was a very young man probably in his teenage years.

And though Hinds never addressed the massive crowds at Bourda Mall with Rodney, Roopnarine, Kwayana and other prominent progressives at the time, he was always on stage with his popular prose and talking drums all the way from Buxton.

Following the assassination of Rodney and the hounding down of prominent WPA activists and leaders, many of them fled overseas for fear of being persecuted and killed by Burnham’s secret police. Hinds too headed for ‘fair lands afar.’

Some years after the PPP/C assumed office in 1992 Hinds returned to his native land. Hinds wanted to make a contribution at an institution that had been established not long before his return.

And though representation was made for him to be accommodated other views to the contrary prevailed.

Hinds eventually joined the anti-PPP/C bandwagon not so much because his request for employment was rejected but primarily because of certain issues which some in society wrongly felt atrophied under the PPP/C administration.

Through his writings and interviews Hinds inserted himself intellectually in the complex issue of race and class as well as ethnicity and political economy in the Guyanese context.

Treating with these issues can be complex and sensitive in the Guyanese context. Historically, they have been troublesome if not politically divisive issues especially when the PNC is in government

In the world in which Hinds operates the expectation is, when discussing these issues publicly, the actors are expected to circle the wagon and to watch the back of their kith and kin.

Racial and ethnic solidarity and conformism are basic criteria by which the actors are judged insofar as their loyalty and commitment to ‘the cause.’ is concerned.

It is precisely in this political quagmire that Hinds has found himself.

Hinds has a lot to repent for insofar as his ethnocentric, divisive and unwarranted attacks on the PPP are concerned.

He made a huge blunder by not presenting himself at the Commission of Inquiry into the death of Dr. Walter Rodney a person who he claims he holds in high esteem.

Fortunately for him, the PPP/C is currently in the Opposition and there is a coincidence of views on number of topical issues between Hinds and the PPP/C.

What this will lead to, if anything at all, is anybody’s guess.

As far as Hinds’ love- hate relationship with the PNC dominated APNU+AFC is concerned the situation is somewhat muddled.

On balance, Hinds’ writings still cast the APNU+AFC in a positive light relative to the PPP/C.

Moreover,recall sometime last year Hinds made a public call for a return to ‘overseas voting’ no doubt creating an opening for abuse by the PNC riggers embedded in GECOM’S elections machinery.

Hinds’ call should be viewed in the context of what his comrade Ogunseye recently wrote:

“ If truth be told the APNU+AFC was anticipating something of a landslide at the (2015) elections. The close result was a shock and disappointment…”

Not wanting a repeat of their failed ‘landslide’ the APNU+AFC, notwithstanding their persistent denials about their intentions to rig ( or postpone) the 2020 elections, supporters like Hinds are trashing around for possibilities to boost the vote count for the coalition.

In one of his recent interviews Hinds stressed that ‘the PNC cannot win a free and fair elections on its own at this historical juncture.’

He formed this contention on the ground that ‘the demographics are not in its (PNC’s) favour’

Hinds posits that ‘a new generation of African Guyanese have no emotional attachment to that party’ making victory for the PNC at the polls more remote.

But Hinds goes on to make a very important observation, he states;

‘ African Guyanese voters are not as monolithic in their political instincts as some PNC leaders would have us believe.

The community has accommodated various influences.”

In the circumstances, the Opposition

PPP/C has its work cut out for it in just two years, assuming elections are held as scheduled and not postponed in order to give the Granger administration more time to milk the much anticipated oil revenues and to bribe their supporters into returning home like prodigal sons and daughters.

CJR