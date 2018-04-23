There are times when you have to put aside racial preferences, personal preferences, etc and make up your mind intellectually and philosophically about the person you will choose to lead the country that you have your family, relatives and dear friends in and they are not leaving; the country is the home.

Indians in Guyana will vote for the PPP in the next election. I have seen not a shred of evidence at this very moment to make me analyze political trends differently. I would use a strong word like disastrous to describe the way things turned out for the AFC.

I have people that I call personal friends in the AFC’s leadership but my deeply honest opinion if they ask me is that the ground is shaky. I don’t know if the fulcrums could be strengthened before 2020 but I honestly doubt it.

As for Indians voting for APNU, that is not even a remote possibility. APNU is not a party for Guyana’s future. I don’t see leadership qualities in the APNU. The PNC may get into trouble in 2020 for what it did to David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis. When you talk about stupidity then the ouster of those two men is an unadulterated act of stupidity. And I will not believe even for a tiny moment that it was the act of the newspaper itself.

My inflexible belief is that it came from the corridors of power. Could Hinds and Lewis cause the PNC to lose some African Guyanese votes?

The election will be close and the APNU+AFC and the PPPC are lacking about seven percent to take them over the fifty percent mark. Even with Indians and Amerindians for the PPPC and Amerindians and Africans for the Coalition, there is still a seven percent missing. For the PPP, the closeness to victory will depend on who is their presidential candidate.

Once it is Bharrat Jagdeo, the PPP will lose the game. The stakes are too high with oil and a rebirth of big power rivalry in international relations for the West to sit down and allow Jagdeo to govern again.

The West does not like and trust Bharrat Jageo. But Jagdeo is obsessed with power and wants to run again. He is not prepared to tell the world, ‘I was de jure president for twelve years and de facto president for three years so I will not run again’. Jagdeo will not say it and it is left to Indians to go right in front of his face and demand that he says one way or the other what is his decision.

Here is what Jagdeo said when asked if he would run again; “Having to go to cocktail receptions and accrediting ambassadors and having courtesy calls and a whole range of those things that goes (sic) with the presidency like cutting ribbons and so, don’t attract me. I don’t have any desire to be part of them. What I have great desire to do is to ensure that people’s lives, their welfare change, etc. You figure out for yourself what I just said”.

Any fool can figure out those words of Jagdeo and what kind of person he is. Those were the words of a shameless human; a person who has nothing but contempt for people who are members and supporters of his party.

Why did Jagdeo refuse to answer the question, give an asinine response, then tell the media what will obviously be featured on all the television newscasts and in the newspapers, “go figure it out for yourself?” Because he knows that his idiocy, skullduggery and chicanery will have no effects on his supporters.

He knows Indians will read it and just shrug their shoulders. But they shouldn’t because such a man should not rule their country again. A politician refuses to tell the nation whose government he wants to head if he will run again for the presidency, means that he is deceptive, scheming and devious.

But there is another dimension to Jagdeo’s insidious, invidious, egregious intention. Once he evades the question, then it immobilizes his detractors in the PPP leadership. They cannot organize against him because he has not declared his candidacy.

My understanding is that there is an anti-Jagdeo group of planners working out from the Cheddi Jagan Research Library. If they are planning to make their move, if and when Jagdeo answers the question, then they are big fools. They are stupid to think Jagdeo is going to define his position before the CCJ rules on the matter. Commonsense should dictate they organize against him ASAP!